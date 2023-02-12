Officials in Saturday’s college basketball game between Duke and Virginia cost the Blue Devils a chance to win the pivotal ACC matchup in regulation.

With the game tied 58-58, Duke basketball freshman Kyle Filipowski was fouled as time expired at the end of the second half. Instead of sending Filipowski to the free-throw line with a chance to make one shot that would’ve given Duke the victory, the officiating crew reviewed the call and said that Filipowski was fouled after time expired.

Virginia beat Duke 69-62 in overtime.

Hours after Filipowski and Blue Devils were robbed of a chance to end the game in regulation, the ACC acknowledged that the referees got it wrong.

The ACC has announced the following in response to the end of regulation between Duke and Virginia tonight: pic.twitter.com/WcfH5tbJ8k — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) February 12, 2023

“The play should’ve resulted in two free throws for Duke,” the ACC said in a statement.

“Per Rule 5, Section 7, Article 3c of the NCAA Rule Book, while a foul could occurred after expiration of play, the ball was still in flight, thus the student-athlete should have been granted two free-throw attempts.”

Filipowski was held scoreless on six field-goal attempts for the entire game. The freshman was 0-2 on free throws. For the season, Filipowski averages 14.8 points per game and makes 75.8% of his shots from the free-throw line.

A victory would’ve been a significant upset for Duke. Virginia is the No. 8 team in the country and the top team in the ACC.

“They told me after the fact that the call was made after the buzzer,” Duke head coach Scheyer told reporters. “And you can see the ball left his hands before point-zero. So I don’t know exactly what the rule is. I’d like to get some clarification, understand. But the call was made, so I don’t know how the call can be taken away.”

The loss dropped Duke to 17-8 on the season. The Blue Devils are seventh in the ACC standings.