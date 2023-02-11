The Duke Blue Devils take on the Virginia Cavaliers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Duke Virginia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Duke Virginia.

The Virginia Cavaliers finally looked like a top-tier team in recent days. They lost a tough game at Virginia Tech on a day when the Hokies played really well. Virginia still put forth a good effort in that game one week ago (February 4). Then they came home and drilled North Carolina State in a strong start-to-finish performance, one of UVA’s most complete games of the season. The defense was dialed in. The offense didn’t die. Virginia delivered consistent production at both ends of the floor. This is what a Tony Bennett-coached Virginia team looks like when it is firing on all cylinders and everything comes together the way it has for so many years over the past decade. Virginia’s defense has to lead the way for this team, but the offense has to avoid paralyzing scoring droughts and painfully bad sequences when players settle for jump shots and the ball doesn’t move. This version of Virginia can do damage in March, but one wonders if this iteration of the Hoos will be sustainable.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Duke-Virginia College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Duke-Virginia Odds

Duke Blue Devils: +5.5 (-102)

Virginia Cavaliers: -5.5 (-120)

Over: 125.5 (-115)

Under: 125.5 (-105)

How To Watch Duke vs. Virginia

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET, 1:00 p.m. PT

Why Duke Could Cover the Spread

This is a huge game for Duke and Jon Scheyer after the Blue Devils were crushed by Miami on Monday night. The blowout loss to Miami might suggest that Duke is going to get run out of the building here, but if you look at recent results for Duke games in Charlottesville against Virginia, Duke consistently plays the Cavaliers close and often covers the spread. Duke has had a lot of success in road games at Virginia, which might seem a little weird, but it is the reality of the past decade, even when Virginia has had very good teams such as this one.

Keep in mind that Virginia has not played heavyweight teams in an ACC which has had a down year. This is not your father’s ACC in which North Carolina is a dominant team. It’s a parity-filled ACC, and Duke can actually benefit from that if it can punch Virginia in the mouth with an early run.

Why Virginia Could Cover the Spread

The Cavaliers are at home. They are playing their best basketball of the year. They are getting strong two-way play, so it’s not as though it’s only about the defense or the offense. This team has multiple foundations and anchors, multiple ways to win. Tony Bennett appears to be getting this team to round into form before March. Duke was hammered at Miami on Monday and looked greatly outclassed by Miami’s quickness. Virginia isn’t as quick as Miami, but the Cavaliers are good at getting to the right spot on the floor and beating their opponent to that spot. It’s a tactical game in which Virginia is better equipped to thrive.

The Virginia Cavaliers are playing well, but will they sustain it? Duke usually plays UVA close in Charlottesville. Go with Duke.

Final Duke-Virginia Prediction & Pick: Duke +5.5