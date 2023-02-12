The Virginia Cavaliers have always been known as a sound defensive team even since Tony Bennett took control of the program. The Duke Blue Devils got reminded of that again in Saturday’s loss to Virginia basketball, whose suffocating defense played a huge role in the Hoos’ 69-62 overtime victory in Charlottesville.

“Duke’s 22 turnovers in its loss to Virginia were its most against an ACC opponent since it committed 23 turnovers on Feb. 20, 2008 at Miami,” per ESPN Sports & Info.

Virginia basketball entered the game ninth in the nation with 60.4 points allowed per game but could even be much better on that end of the floor than what the number suggests. The Cavaliers started the day 21st nationally with 93.9 points allowed per 100 possessions adjusted. In ACC play, the Cavaliers’ defense is No. 1 overall in terms of steals percentage and turnover percentage.

With the victory over Duke, Virginia basketball is now 11-3 in the ACC and are virtually assured of a 12th win in the conference, as the Cavaliers will next be up against the lowly Louisville Cardinals on the road this coming Wednesday.

Armaan Franklin led Virginia basketball versus Duke with 23 points, while Kihei Clark powered the Hoos with 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the floor to go along with five assists.

As for Duke, the loss to Virginia basketball further hurt the Blue Devils’ March Madness resume. The Blue Devils have now lost two in a row and will look to recover versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish when they resume action at home on Tuesday.