The Duke Blue Devils and head coach Jon Scheyer have been tasked with keeping the team among the elite of college basketball after a legacy of coaching from former head coach Mike Krzyzewski. They’re going to have to do that though without the services of one of their top recruits from the class of 2024 in Carter Bryant. The five-star recruit from Sage Hill High School in California effectively eliminated Duke from his top college choices. Bryant narrowed his list down to two schools, Arizona and Louisville.

Carter Bryant is one of the top high school players in the country and had multiple Division 1 offers that also included Gonzaga, Cal, Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Long Beach State, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Washington, Wyoming and Xavier.

As it stands, Duke only has one commitment so far from the class of 2024 in Darren Harris from Paul IV Catholic. Duke has offers out to a few other players in the 2024 class including Dylan Harper, Tre Johnson, Naas Cunningham, Bryson Tucker, Isaiah Evans and Tyler Betsey.

After a shaky start to the 2022-23 season, Scheyer’s first as head coach, Duke rebounded to win the ACC Tournament and head into March Madness with some momentum as a No, 5 seed. They easily dispatched their first round opponent in Oral Roberts. They advanced to play the winner of Tennessee/Louisiana. While Duke may have lost out to Louisville and Arizona for Bryant, they are fairing much better in postseason so far. Louisville didn’t even make the tournament and Arizona was upset by No. 15 seeded Princeton.