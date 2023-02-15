For Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils, Durham is heaven. So far in the 2022-23 college basketball season, Duke basketball remains unbeaten in 13 true home games after the Blue Devils defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

As a result. Scheyer is now the all-time ACC record-holder for the best longest win streak in home games to start a coaching career in the conference.

“Duke improved to 13-0 at home this season, its best start at home since 2013-14 (17-0). Jon Scheyer’s 13 straight home wins to begin his career is the longest by an ACC head coach in conference history,” per ESPN Stats & Info.

Kyle Filipowski led the way for Duke basketball versus the Fighting Irish, as he finished with 22 points on 9-for-16 shooting from the floor while also adding six rebounds and three assists. With some of the other Blue Devils stars struggling to make shots, Filipowski and the team’s defense helped Duke basketball avoid yet another crushing loss and keep Scheyer’s aforementioned streak alive.

The Blue Devils are coming off back-to-back loses to the Miami Hurricanes and to the Virginia Cavaliers in Coral Gables and Charlottesville, respectively, prior to meeting Notre Dame, so being back at home against a lesser opponent gave Duke basketball a great chance to make a return in the win column.

Scheyer and the Blue Devils, who are now 9-6 in ACC play and 18-8 overall, will take a few days of rest before hitting the road again for a game versus the Syracuse Orange on Saturday.