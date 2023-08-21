Duke Blue Devils target Cooper Flagg recently set New York City on fire (figuratively) with a heroic performance at Harlem's famed Rucker Park.

The 16-year-old Flagg has been in the headlines a lot recently. His viral highlight clips have raised eyebrows across the country, and it's easy to see why Duke would be highly interested in his services.

On Saturday, Flagg took the court at Rucker Park and, with his team trailing by three with just seconds to play, hit a sidestep three-pointer to tie things up at the buzzer.

COOPER FLAGG AT THE BUZZER 🚨 HE SENDS IT TO OT 🤯 Watch NOW in the NBA App: https://t.co/rrdQfp9U4z pic.twitter.com/VV5lVo3LvU — NBA (@NBA) August 20, 2023

Flagg hails from Maine but currently attends Montverde Academy in Florida. He recently reclassified to the class of 2024, meaning that the upcoming season will be his last in high school.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Flagg entered the national consciousness earlier this summer with a series of viral clips. His freakish athleticism, combined with his elite shot-blocking and soft shooting touch, has made him a prospect to behold. Flagg currently sits as the second-ranked prospect in his age group, per ESPN.

Flagg recently took a visit to the Duke campus and got Blue Devil Nation pumped up in the process. With his reclassification, it's safe to assume that his college decision should come sometime within the next few months.

Cooper Flagg has already made some high-profile friends, recently attending Stephen Curry's camp and also chatting it up with LeBron James courtside after a game.

Although there's still a lot to sort out, Duke fans can't help but be excited about the possibility of Flagg joining the team after seeing highlights like the ones at Rucker Park.