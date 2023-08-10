Cooper Flagg could become the face of Duke basketball in the next several years.

The five-star forward from Montverde Academy in Florida put on a show at the Nike Academy on Wednesday. The 6'8″, 195-lb. Flagg ramped up the intensity on the offensive end by making shots from various distances. Flagg was so good, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski re-tweeted his highlights courtesy of Draft Express' Jonathan Givony.

Great day for Cooper Flagg at Nike Academy. Locking up defensively, making shots from all over, showing his one on one scoring ability and bringing nonstop intensity. pic.twitter.com/pfcJs2Bwkt — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) August 10, 2023

Whether it was driving to the lane, pulling up for a medium-range jumper, or throwing it down for a vicious dunk, Cooper Flagg is showing Duke basketball fans he's a worthy prospect for their 2025 recruiting class.

Flagg also showed he had excellent ball-handling abilities for an agile power forward. His sick handles helped him create various scoring opportunities at the Nike Academy.

Flagg is no slouch on defense, either. He has recorded triple-doubles in points, rebounds, and blocks at a recent Nike Peach Jam basketball tournament. He's the complete package.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cooper Flagg could take Duke basketball by storm in 2025

Cooper Flagg is a 16-year-old high school sophomore who hails from Newport, ME. He is the second-ranked prospect of the Class of 2025.

Flagg spent one year at Nokomis Regional High School before transferring to Montverde Academy. The latter school has developed several big-name NBA stars such as Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Cade Cunningham.

Duke basketball has stiff competition for Flagg's services. UConn, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Providence, Texas, UCF, UCLA, Virginia, and West Virginia have dangled offers to the five-star recruit.

Will Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer boast of a nucleus consisting of Flagg, Jared McCain, and Flory Bidunga within the next two seasons? Bidunga recently crossed out Kentucky basketball from his shortlist. If Bidunga commits to Scheyer's program, he and Flagg will spearhead Duke basketball's quest for a sixth national title.