There is no doubt that Duke basketball's Cooper Flagg is the talk of everybody within the basketball world, especially with his freshman season starting right around the corner. After Flagg impressed as part of the Team USA select team to prepare the main team for the Olympics, he spoke to the media for the first time Friday talking about his expectations.

Flagg is being perceived as the No. 1 pick in next year's NBA Draft so the hype is at its peak and the pressure is valid for the 17-year old to perform right out of the gate. However, he said how locked in he is for the upcoming season and expressed his enthusiasm to be with his teammates according to The Athletic.

“I think as far as hype and all that goes, that’s something that you learn to deal with. And for me, it’s just about playing basketball, so I’m excited to get going with our team,” Flagg said. “We have an incredible group of guys. I’ve gotten to know everybody on the team really well. So I’m just really excited to get going. As far as the hype for me, I just focus on playing basketball and trying to win every day.”

Duke basketball's Cooper Flagg on embracing the attention

Instead of being annoyed by all the press and attention, Flagg is embracing it and seeing as a sign of respect. He seems to have the right mindset where despite the immense talent, there will be some hurdles that his older teammates can help with according to ESPN.

“There's always eyes everywhere. When I first got here, some of the students were kind of going crazy,” Flagg said. “But it's a compliment that shows all the hard work you've put in and people are wanting to see you and support you…Not every day is going to be perfect,” Flagg continued. “Not every day is going to be a good day for you. I'll have bad days. My teammates have been through it, so leaning on them, asking them for strategies, it's helped me get into a rhythm.”

He already has the respect of his teammates like with Syracuse junior transfer Maliq Brown who said that for Flagg's age, he acts like a veteran.

“His mentality and mindset is not that of a 17-year-old,” Brown said. “The stuff that's thrown at him, seeing his face on social media and everywhere he goes, it's incredible. The things he says, how he is on the court, you don't expect that from a 17-year-old. He definitely lives up to the hype.”

At any rate, the Duke basketball team looks to impress this upcoming season as their opener is on Nov. 4 against Maine.