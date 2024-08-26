Cooper Flagg has made another big choice. Just ahead of his first (and likely only) season with the Duke Blue Devils, the top 2025 NBA Draft prospect has chosen to sign with New Balance, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Duke basketball freshman pointed to the closeness of the company to his home state of Maine as a major factor behind his decision to go with New Balance.

“The connection with New Balance as a family company and a company with Maine roots means a lot to me,” Flagg said. “That makes this really different and special. My mom used to go to the tent sale for back-to-school shopping there when we were kids. That really aligns the brand with my roots. It's a perfect fit.”

Flagg joins a growing group of athletes under New Balance, including Los Angeles Clippers two-way star Kawhi Leonard. Also signed with the company are the likes of Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets, Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, Dejounte Murray of the New Orleans Pelicans, Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink, and Philadelphia 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey.

What separates Flagg from those athletes is that he's still in college. But the future is seemingly bright for the Duke basketball recruit, who will soon add to his hype once he starts to lace it up in the 2024-25 college basketball season. Before committing to the Blue Devils, Flagg got offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Iowa Hawkeyes, Michigan Wolverines, UCLA Bruins, UConn Huskies, West Virginia Mountaineers, and Maine Black Bears.

“As a younger kid, I can think back to dreaming about things like this,” Flagg said to ESPN about his latest off-the-court endeavor. “It's an incredible opportunity, and I'm really blessed and grateful to be put in this position.”

Fans react to Duke basketball freshman Cooper Flagg choosing New Balance

