Duke basketball lost its first ACC conference game of the season Saturday against Clemson. Late in the game, Duke star Cooper Flagg slipped and caused a turnover for the team. That move is getting hit with some wild reaction on social media.

Flagg had the basketball and drove toward the basket, with the team down by two. There were about 15 seconds left in the game, and Flagg slid hard on the floor. He was called for a walk, and Duke wasn't able to come back to tie the game.

The Blue Devils fall to 20-3 on the year with the 77-71 loss. The team is also 12-1 in the ACC.

Cooper Flagg is leading Duke to a possible no. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament

Flagg is having an outstanding season for Duke basketball. He's leading the team in virtually every statistical category. That includes a scoring average of 19.5 points a game, and 7.7 rebounds a contest. He's shooting 48 percent from the field.

Against Clemson, Flagg scored 18 points and pulled down five rebounds. He nearly led the team back to a victory, but the slip proved to be a fatal mistake.

Following the game, Duke coach Jon Scheyer was quick to defend his player and his team.

“He got the advantage downhill, and I'm taking that any day of the week,” Scheyer said, per ESPN. “But there was a wet spot, and sometimes that's how it goes. But he really made every play in the last couple minutes just to will us.”

Duke is still in the driver's seat in the ACC. The team's one loss keeps them in first place in the league standings. Flagg has willed the team to victory time and again this season. Scheyer says the squad probably puts too much on him.

“We put so much on his shoulders,” Scheyer added. “I have to help take some of that off because it's that time — we've got to get his body refreshed, reenergized. We've got to get him back. We know there's more there, and we have to help him recover.”

Duke basketball next hosts California on Wednesday.