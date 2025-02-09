Jon Scheyer knew the reason why the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils lost 77-71 to the Clemson Tigers on Saturday.

Scheyer reflected on the team's defeat in the postgame press conference. The team had a 41-35 lead at halftime, but Clemson responded with a 42-30 effort in the second half to defend homecourt and earn the victory. Scheyer blamed it on the team's inability to get stops on defense, per Duke's play-by-play voice David Shumate.

“We just couldn’t get enough stops, our guys made some big time plays because they’re competitors but our defense just couldn’t get enough stops. These guys always respond, I have to help them, we’ll keep growing and building,” Scheyer said.

What's next for Jon Scheyer, Duke after loss

It was a letdown for Jon Scheyer and the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils with the loss.

Despite shooting 44% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc, they failed to limit the shooting accuracy of their opponents. Clemson made 59% of their total attempts, including 40% from downtown.

Tyrese Proctor was the team's leading scorer with 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field, including 4-of-8 from three. Cooper Flagg came next with 18 points and five rebounds, while Kon Knueppel provided 14 points and three rebounds.

They also missed an opportunity to take over the top spot of the AP Top 25. No. 1 Auburn lost to No. 6 Florida on Saturday, which would have given Duke the opening to possess the torch had they won.

The Blue Devils fall to 20-3 on the season, including a 12-1 record in ACC Play. They average 80 points on shooting splits of 47.9% overall and 37.4% from beyond the arc, taking down opponents by a margin of 19.5 points per game.

Following the loss, No. 2 Duke will look to return to the win column in their next matchup. They host the California Golden Bears on Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET.