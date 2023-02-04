Duke basketball star Dariq Whitehead won’t be available to play against North Carolina on Saturday because of a leg injury.

The Blue Devils had been hoping for a positive Dariq Whitehead injury update. Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer indicated earlier in the week that the standout freshman might be ready to make his return when the team hosts North Carolina in their next game. Instead, Whitehead will miss a third straight contest.

Whitehead suffered a lower leg injury in Duke’s 78-75 loss against Virginia Tech on Jan. 23. Duke has won two straight games without Whitehead. The Blue Devils blew out Georgia Tech 86-43 and held off Wake Forest 75-73.

In 16 games, Whitehead is averaging 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Since the start of ACC play, Whitehead has begun to show why he was the top player in last year’s recruiting class, according to some rankings. Whitehead has scored in double digits in six of his last eight games, including 10 points in just 17 minutes before getting hurt against Virginia Tech.

Saturday’s game against North Carolina is Duke’s biggest matchup of the 2022-2023 season, thus far. It isn’t only because the Duke vs. UNC rivalry is the biggest in college basketball and one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports. 

The Blue Devils and the Tar Heels are tied for sixth in the ACC standings. Both teams are unranked before Saturday’s matchup and have work to do in search of an NCAA Tournament bid.

North Carolina beat Duke in last year’s Final Four. The Blue Devils lost four players in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft.