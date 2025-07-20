It’s been a tough week for the Memphis Tigers beginning with the program being put on probation from the NCAA and culminating with the arrest of Sincere Parker who was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, as per Griffin McVeigh of On3 Sports.

Earlier in the week, the NCAA announced a two-year probation for the Memphis Tigers program after it was found that a school academic counselor and a pair of softball players worked together to provide test and quiz answers, as well as complete schoolwork, for members of the men’s basketball team.

The latest incident occurred on Saturday when it was revealed that incoming Memphis guard Sincere Parker had been arrested and charged with assault. Sincere Parker’s arrest reportedly stems from an incident involving his girlfriend back in May. In addition to the assault charge, Parker was also charged with vandalism.

No statement was immediately available from the Memphis program, only that they were aware of the situation but could not issue further comment.

Parker had transferred to Memphis for this upcoming season in what was to be his final season of college basketball eligibility. He began his college basketball career at St. Louis, playing two seasons for the Billikens before transferring to McNeese State. After one season at McNeese State, Parker hit the transfer portal again and had committed to Memphis.

The senior guard was expected to make a big impact for the Tigers this upcoming season after a strong year at McNeese State. He appeared in 34 games for the Cowboys at a little over 19 minutes per game. He averaged 12.2 points and 2.5 rebounds with splits of 43.7 percent shooting from the field, 30.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

He had a strong showing in McNeese State’s run to the NCAA Tournament as well. Despite the Cowboys’ loss in the round of 32 to Purdue, Parker finished with 17 points while shooting 7-of-15 from the field and 2-of-4 from the three-point line.

Also this week, the Tigers lost assistant coach Nolan Smith who was named the new head coach at Tennessee State.