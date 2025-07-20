Fourteen standout NCAA women’s basketball players, including JuJu Watkins, Azzi Fudd and Flau’Jae Johnson, have signed NIL deals with Unrivaled, the women’s 3-on-3 basketball league announced Saturday.

Unrivaled, co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, is entering its second season and continuing its college outreach initiative after inking similar NIL deals last year with players like Paige Bueckers and Johnson. The latest class features athletes ranging from sophomores to seniors and includes top talent from across the country.

“Just seeing from the first year what (the league) was able to build, you know it’s only going to get better,” said UConn guard Fudd, as reported by Alyce Brown of the Associated Press. “I’m super excited.”

Watkins, the USC sophomore who is currently recovering from an ACL injury, previously invested in Unrivaled during its Series A funding round. Johnson, a junior at LSU, praised the league’s role in elevating women’s sports.

“They’re doing it in the W and really giving us a chance in college to really go at it,” she said during Saturday’s announcement at a pop-up event in Indianapolis.

Unrivaled's NIL class to attend event in Miami ahead January season start

Featured image USC JuJu Watkins

Other signees include Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo, UConn’s Sarah Strong, TCU’s Olivia Miles, UCLA’s Kiki Rice and sisters Lauren and Sienna Betts. Texas’ Madison Booker, Iowa State’s Audi Crooks, LSU’s MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina’s Ta’Niya Latson and Michigan’s Syla Swords round out the group.

The NIL class will attend a multi-day event at Unrivaled’s headquarters in Miami that includes skill development and content creation. The league’s second season is set to begin in January.

“Our job is to try to bridge the gap between the current stars that are in Unrivaled and the future stars sitting on the stage right now,” said Luke Cooper, president of basketball operations.

Unrivaled completed its inaugural season in March and aims to further grow its platform in year two.

