Only a couple of months into his new position, Charlie Ward finds Florida A&M in play for a four-star recruit who is ranked as the number one player in Tennessee. Providence Christian Academy forward Christopher Washington Jr. included the Rattlers in his top seven schools that he's considering committing to, per a graphic posted to his Instagram on Monday.

Florida A&M finds itself amongst top-tier basketball programs such as Alabama, Tennessee, and 2025 Final Four squad Auburn. In an interview with On3’s Jamie Shaw, Washington spoke about the type of school he's looking to commit to.

“I want to go somewhere that feels like a family. So, I’m going to be looking at that. And I want to play early, so I want to go somewhere I’ll play right away. How they play will be big for me. I like playing fast and playing on the wing. Location won’t matter to me as long as it feels like family there.”

With the traditional family vibes of an HBCU and the fact that Washington could likely find himself at the top of the depth chart with the Rattlers, even in his freshman year, Florida A&M could be a perfect landing spot. It would certainly be a big get for Ward if Washington chose the Rattlers, surely announcing his presence in the SWAC as well as to other standout recruits.

Ward is already building an impressive roster. Among his already secured recruits, he landed former Buffalo guard Anquan Boldin Jr. and Monroe University's Devere Palmer. Palmer is a JUCO standout who averaged 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game across 59 games. He also earned NJCAA All-American Honorable Mention honors after playing a key role in leading his team to an East District Championship and securing a spot in the NJCAA National Tournament.

Boldin, known for his success at IMG Academy, received interest from several top Division I programs, including Mississippi State, Texas A\&M, and San Diego State, before ultimately committing to Ward and the Rattlers.