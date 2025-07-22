Lately, UConn women's basketball star Azzi Fudd has been making the media rounds. She agreed to play with Unrivaled alongside JuJu Watkins next winter.

Recently, Fudd confirmed her relationship with former teammate Paige Bueckers. In addition, Fudd and Beuckers will launch a podcast with iHeart Women's Sports, backed by Steph Curry.

On Monday, Fudd went back home to throw out the first pitch at the Washington Nationals game.

FUDD AROUND AND FIRST PITCH pic.twitter.com/FJ4kE4pTZ1 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 21, 2025

Furthermore, she reconnected with an old high school classmate, Nationals outfielder James Wood.

james wood and azzi fudd. DMV DARLINGS + friends since high school. BUHLEAVE ITTTTT 🥹🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/YhXTkkNTC6 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 21, 2025

Prior to her return, the Nationals put out a post on their X page saying “THE PEOPLE'S PRINCESS BACK HOME”

THE PEOPLE'S PRINCESS BACK HOME🫂 pic.twitter.com/HU1uv1PCc2 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 21, 2025

Ultimately, the Nationals went onto defeat the Cincinnati Reds 10-8. Fudd is coming off a season in which UConn won it's 12th national championship in program history. They did so by defeating South Carolina 82-59.

Fudd averaged 13.6 points per game. In addition, she was named the Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four. In the national title game, she finished with 24 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and had three steals.

Fudd was also named to the All-Big East First Team and Big East All-Tournament Team. Throughout the tournament, she averaged 17.5 points per game.

Azzi Fudd's upbringing in Washington D.C.

Her journey to UConn began in Washington. Fudd grew up in Arlington County, Virginia, approximately four miles away from D.C..

She was born into a basketball family. Her mother was Katie Smrcka-Duffy, a former college basketball coach who was also drafted into the WNBA. She was drafted in 2001 by the Sacramento Monarchs.

As a child, Fudd honed her skills on the court. She went on to attend St. John's College High School.

While there, she was the first sophomore to win the coveted Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year. In addition, Fudd was named the No.1 player in her class by ESPN.