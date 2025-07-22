Lately, UConn women's basketball star Azzi Fudd has been making the media rounds. She agreed to play with Unrivaled alongside JuJu Watkins next winter.

Recently, Fudd confirmed her relationship with former teammate Paige Bueckers. In addition, Fudd and Beuckers will launch a podcast with iHeart Women's Sports, backed by Steph Curry.

On Monday, Fudd went back home to throw out the first pitch at the Washington Nationals game.

Furthermore, she reconnected with an old high school classmate, Nationals outfielder James Wood.

Prior to her return, the Nationals put out a post on their X page saying “THE PEOPLE'S PRINCESS BACK HOME”

Ultimately, the Nationals went onto defeat the Cincinnati Reds 10-8. Fudd is coming off a season in which UConn won it's 12th national championship in program history. They did so by defeating South Carolina 82-59.

Fudd averaged 13.6 points per game. In addition, she was named the Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four. In the national title game, she finished with 24 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and had three steals.

Fudd was also named to the All-Big East First Team and Big East All-Tournament Team. Throughout the tournament, she averaged 17.5 points per game.

Azzi Fudd's upbringing in Washington D.C.

Her journey to UConn began in Washington. Fudd grew up in Arlington County, Virginia, approximately four miles away from D.C..

She was born into a basketball family. Her mother was Katie Smrcka-Duffy, a former college basketball coach who was also drafted into the WNBA. She was drafted in 2001 by the Sacramento Monarchs.

As a child, Fudd honed her skills on the court. She went on to attend St. John's College High School.

While there, she was the first sophomore to win the coveted Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year. In addition, Fudd was named the No.1 player in her class by ESPN.

More NCAA Basketball News
Mark Pope and Rick Pitino celebrate the upcoming basketball season during Big Blue Madness
Mark Pope recalls wild Rick Pitino story from 1996 Kentucky basketball seasonScotty White ·
Kansas Jayhawks guard Elmarko Jackson (13) celebrates with guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the second half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Samford Bulldogs at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center.
Former top-20 recruit cleared to return for Kansas after serious knee injuryRussell Steinberg ·
Head Coach Ryan Silverfield looks on during a Memphis Tigers football spring game between the blue and gray team at Simmons Liberty Bank Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.
Big 12 rejects Memphis’ $200 million offer to join conferenceBenedetto Vitale ·
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo exits the court after 70-64 loss to Auburn at the Elite Eight round of NCAA tournament at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, March 30, 2025.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo gives controversial March Madness expansion takeRussell Steinberg ·
A detailed view of the American Athletic Conference logo on a field marker at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats won 52-10.
American Athletic Conference introduces ‘first-ever ambassador’ as part of rebrandTroy Finnegan ·
Michigan State University basketball coach Tom Izzo speaks before MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz introduced J Batt (bottom right) as the Spartan’s new athletic director.
Michigan State basketball’s Tom Izzo calls for ‘guardrails’ in transfer portalBenjamin Adducchio ·