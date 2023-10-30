Mike Krzyzewski no longer runs the show in Durham, but the Duke Blue Devils have once again proven that the program can still lure high-profile prospects, especially after Duke basketball just landed the commitment of five-star forward Cooper Flagg.

Almost immediately after it was announced that Flagg had chosen Duke basketball as his collegiate home before inevitably turning pro, social media lit up with countless reactions to this massive get by Jon Scheyer and the legendary ACC program.

“Cooper Flagg has committed to Duke. HUGE, HUGE, HUGE pickup for Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils,” said college basketball expert Jeff Goodman.

UCONN fans: “never bet against Dan Hurley. We’re in a really good spot.” Cooper Flagg: pic.twitter.com/fL7gLvUCRy — Ryan Lommen (@TheDukeNation) October 30, 2023

“Duke had 24 players on opening-night NBA rosters, many of whom are wings. @Cooper_Flagg will be next in line and could be the No. 1 pick in 2025,” shared Adam Zagoria.

WELCOME TO THE BROTHERHOOD COOPER FLAGG 😈 pic.twitter.com/qlunkMzCLp — Blue Devils (@BlueDevils) October 30, 2023

Rob Dauster chimed in as well: “Cooper Flagg commits to Duke. Also, the sky is blue and I’ve already eaten half of the Halloween candy we bought for trick or treaters. Stunning, stunning news today.”

Here's one from John Fanta: “It’s hard to top the Zion Williamson-level hype that we saw in 2018-19, but I think the buzz surrounding Cooper Flagg has the potential to hit that level. He’s a superb prospect, and there’s something unique about his journey coming out of Maine.”

Before he bared his commitment to join the Blue Devils, Flagg got various offers from big programs like the UConn Huskies, Michigan Wolverines, Villanova Wildcats, Texas Longhorns, and UCLA Bruins.

Duke, which reached the NCAA tournament last season but failed to progress past the second round, will kick off the 2023-24 season against the Dartmouth Big Green on Nov. 6.