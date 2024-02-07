Will the Duke basketball squad prove Grayson Allen right?

The Duke basketball program is not experiencing the best stretch of games as of late. They came with high hopes of beating Armando Bacot but fell short in Chapel Hill. A bounce-back game is in order for Jon Scheyer's squad as they try to notch a win over Notre Dame. Despite the loss which made them lag behind Virginia and UNC, Grayson Allen believes that this team with Jared McCain and Kyle Filipowski has what it takes to win it all, via the Phoenix Suns.

“They definitely have the talent, the ability to get there. I've probably caught more Duke games than I have in the past couple of years, just because of the timing and everything. They're a fun team to watch. They've got a nice mix of talent, a young team, and also with some older guys returning and some good leadership. So, they have all the pieces to make it there,” Grayson Allen declared,

One would think that the departure of Coach Mike Krzyzewski would remove the Duke basketball squad from contention for years. Jon Scheyer has proven his doubters wrong after one season of not making it to the big dance. They have now won 10 out of their last 12 games at home. Moreover, the Blue Devils are just two games behind the Tar Heels and Cavaliers. There are still a lot of games to be played and the Duke basketball squad might just prove Allen right.

Duke basketball falls short against UNC

Armando Bacot's last game at Dean Dome against the Blue Devils did not disappoint. Scheyer tried his best to scheme the big man out of the game but it was to no avail. Bacot notched 25 points while grabbing 10 rebounds for the game. He also rounded it out with five assists. Harrison Ingram also put out a 21-point and 13-rebound double-double to give the Duke basketball program their fifth loss of the season.

Jared McCain, Kyle Filipowski, and Jeremy Roach's scoring outbursts were the silver lining in this game. The three combined for 65 of the Blue Devil's 84 total points. Scheyer and the rest of the Duke basketball squad just need to step up for them to have a chance at winning the national championship.