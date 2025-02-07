ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Duke-Clemson prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Duke-Clemson.

The Clemson Tigers might have gotten caught looking ahead to this game versus Duke.

Clemson began this week in a very good position in the ACC. The Tigers were enjoying a solid season. Head coach Brad Brownell made the Elite Eight in 2024 and had the Tigers at 10-1 in the ACC, with only four total losses on the season. Clemson was one of the very few non-Duke ACC teams to do a good job and establish itself as a clear-cut NCAA Tournament team for 2025. With Duke coming to Littlejohn Coliseum this coming Saturday, Clemson just had to take care of Georgia Tech at home to stay one game behind Duke (which won at Syracuse this week) in the ACC standings and make this game supremely meaningful. It was all set up for Clemson: Beat Georgia Tech, and create a chance to not only tie Duke for the ACC lead, but take over first place due to a head-to-head tiebreaker. The scenario existed.

The Tigers threw it away, losing in triple overtime to Tech.

Clemson really needs to bounce back against Duke and offset the NCAA Tournament seeding hit it absorbed when it fell to Georgia Tech. Catching Duke in the ACC race isn't out of the question, but it became a lot less realistic with the Tech loss. The main thing is to boost March Madness seeding. A win over Duke would definitely achieve that goal.

Here are the Duke-Clemson College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Duke-Clemson Odds

Duke: -7.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -295

Clemson: +7.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +235

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 134.5 (-110)

How to Watch Duke vs Clemson

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson really stumbled and showed it might not be ready to handle Duke's talent and athleticism. Clemson had chances to win at the end of regulation and in double overtime versus Georgia Tech. However, the Tigers allowed Tech to hang around and survive into a third overtime period. Clemson didn't have what it took to hold off the Yellow Jackets, a lower-end team in the ACC. Georgia Tech, which had just shocked Louisville a few days earlier to push the Cardinals two games behind Duke in the ACC standings, did the same with Clemson. The Tigers should have been ready for that game, but they weren't, and it doesn't speak well of them heading into a battle with Cooper Flagg and Company. If the Blue Devils, who have already won on the road at Louisville this season, can handle Clemson in Littlejohn, the ACC regular-season race will essentially be over before Valentine's Day. That's more than enough motivation for Duke in this game.

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson is going to play its best game of the season. The Tigers have already beaten Kentucky at home this season, but they know Duke is the one team they really want to beat more than any other on the schedule. The Super Bowl is on Sunday. This is Clemson's Super Bowl. The Tigers will be shot out of a cannon and will play with maniacal energy. They will swamp Duke and give the Blue Devils their first loss of the ACC season. Duke has not been immune to shaky games. Notably, Duke trailed at Wake Forest midway through the second half before rallying to win a close game. If that Duke team shows up, Clemson should certainly cover.

Final Duke-Clemson Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Duke, but this is a great live-play game. There are bound to be a few 9-2 or 10-2 runs on either side. You'll probably want to wait until about 10 minutes left in the game to make a live bet.

Final Duke-Clemson Prediction & Pick: Duke -7.5