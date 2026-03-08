For a lot of this season, North Carolina looked like one of the most dangerous teams in the entire country. After all, the Tar Heels are one of just two teams to knock off top-ranked Duke and have one of the best players in the country in star forward Caleb Wilson.

When you take Wilson out of the equation, North Carolina looks a lot less scary, and that is what Hubert Davis and company are dealing with for the rest of the season. Just days before returning from a broken left hand, Wilson broke his right thumb in practice and will miss the rest of the season before likely heading to the NBA Draft.

North Carolina played its first game since the heartbreaking news on Saturday, losing in a 76-61 blowout on the road against Duke. After the game, Davis gave his first comments about the crushing diagnosis, via Brian Murphy of WRAL News.

“There’s tremendous sadness for him,” Davis said. “He’s a special player, but just how remarkable of a kid and a teammate he is and the passion that he has for his teammates, for North Carolina, for being on the floor, for playing in games like this. It was a dream for him to play in the ACC and NCAA tournaments, and my heart is broken that he won’t be able to do that.”

The difference in UNC's danger level with and without Wilson was on full display on Saturday against the best team in America at the moment. In the first meeting between Duke and North Carolina, Wilson buoyed the Tar Heels offense for much of the first half with bucket after bucket before his teammates came to life in the second half of an upset win. On Saturday, North Carolina had no such bailout option, and it sputtered as a result.

Despite the loss to end the regular season and the injury struggles this season, with Wilson along with Henri Veesaar and Seth Trimble, North Carolina still secured the No. 4 seed a double-bye in the upcoming ACC Tournament in Charlotte. The Heels will get their quest for a conference tournament title underway on Thursday in the quarterfinals.