The Duke basketball team played its final regular season game on Saturday night, against rival North Carolina. Duke powered its way past the Tar Heels, 76-61. It was possibly the final game in Durham for Duke freshmen Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer.

Cayden Boozer talked about the experience of possibly playing his final college game at home with his twin brother, Cameron. Cameron Boozer is seen by many NBA scouts as a possible no. 1 NBA Draft pick in 2026.

“This is probably the last regular season I’ll get to play with my brother. You never know what happens in the future,” Cayden said after the North Carolina game, per basketball reporter Josh Graham. “….Ending it the right way was really special.”

Cayden Boozer say “It means the world” to close Duke’s home slate with a win against UNC. He adds, “This is probably the last regular season I’ll get to play with my brother. You never know what the future holds.” pic.twitter.com/ZNofDmV4yd — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamShow) March 8, 2026

With the win, Duke finished the regular season with a 29-2 record. The Blue Devils' only losses this season were to Texas Tech and North Carolina. Duke's win on Saturday was a revenge game.

The Blue Devils also took the regular season crown in the ACC. Duke finished the campaign with a 17-1 conference mark. The team also ends the regular season on a 8-game win streak.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer are the sons of former Duke star Carlos Boozer.

Duke basketball hopes to be the overall no. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament

Duke reached the Final Four during the 2024-25 season, with Cooper Flagg leading the way. Flagg is gone, but the Boozer twins are helping to shoulder the load this season.

Cameron Boozer leads Duke in several statistical categories including points and rebounds. Against North Carolina on Saturday, Cameron scored 26 points and added 15 rebounds.

“(Cameron) Boozer also has at least 10 points, five rebounds and two assists in all 31 games this season. That's the longest streak by any Division I player in the last 20 years,” CBS Sports reported.

Cayden Boozer scored 7 points in the North Carolina game. This season, Cayden is averaging a little more than six points a contest. He is also shooting 50 percent from the field.

The Blue Devils are likely to lock up a no. 1 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament. The team can still take the overall no. 1 seed as well. Time will tell, as the ACC tournament gets underway in the upcoming days.