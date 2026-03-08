Georgia Tech basketball never really got things off the ground in 2025-26, losing its final 12 games in the ACC during a long skid to the finish line.

Now, change is coming as a result of that fatal slump. Georgia Tech is firing head coach Damon Stoudamire after three seasons, according to ESPN's Pete Thames.

Georgia Tech finished this season dead last in ACC play at 2-16 and went just 11-20 overall. The Yellow Jackets finished their regular season with a close loss to Clemson on the road in what was yet another instance of their inability to close out close games.

Stoudamire went 42-55 in three seasons and finished that time period 19-39 in ACC play. He made a name for himself as the head coach at Pacific, where he went 71-77 in five seasons from 2016-21. The longtime NBA veteran has a lengthy coaching history, including stints as an assistant coach at Arizona, Memphis and with the Boston Celtics.

Stoudamire played 13 seasons in the NBA and averaged 13.4 points per game during his career, so wherever he lands next will be getting a strong basketball mind with a ton of experience around the game. However, he ran into roster building issues at Georgia Tech and was not able to maximize the talent that he did have on the roster.

At times this season, Georgia Tech showed signs of potential. The Yellow Jackets knocked off NC State on the road back in January and nearly took down Clemson on Saturday, showing that they were capable of competing with some of the better teams in the conference at times. However, that level of play wasn't consistent enough throughout the season, and Stoudamire is now gone as a result.

Most of the ACC will be competing in the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, but Georgia Tech won't be there. As a result of the recent conference realignment, the bottom three teams in the league no longer qualify for the conference tournament. Georgia Tech joins Notre Dame and Boston College as the two teams that didn't make it, so the Yellow Jackets will now get straight to work on finding their next head coach.