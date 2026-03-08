UCLA basketball dominated USC in their latest game, defeating them 89-68. Rivalry games are always the best because sometimes you truly don't know who is going to win, but UCLA made sure to take care of business and take total control of the game.

It's usually the players and fans that do the trolling after a victory like that, but head coach Mick Cronin got in on the fun following the game. As he was walking off the court, all he heard was the USC student section booing him. To get them back, he put up four fingers, and then he put his hand up to his ear, insinuating that he couldn't hear them.

Coach Cronin taking in the @UCLAMBB crosstown win 🐻 pic.twitter.com/sVRoiE9LP9 — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 8, 2026

UCLA knew this was a big win for them, especially on the road, where they haven't been the best this season.

“We’ve struggled a little bit on the road,” senior forward Tyler Bilodeau said. “So to get this win on the road was big for us. It gives us a lot of confidence, and we just have to keep working.”

They built a 15-point lead going into halftime, and they didn't look back from there. With the win, UCLA clinched the sixth seed in the upcoming Big Ten tournament.

UCLA has played well this season, and it shouldn't come as a surprise if they win the tournament. At the same time, there are some other teams to watch out for in the bracket, and UCLA could have their work cut out for them if they don't start fast.