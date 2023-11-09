Jon Scheyer has a lot of work to do to catch up to Coach K's Duke basketball accolades, but he's doing a great job recruiting so far.

Duke basketball is one of the best college basketball programs of all time, and they are looking poised for another successful season. The Blue Devils have always been good, but for the first time in a long time, there was the smallest amount of uncertainty for the program when coach Mike Krzyzewski decided that he was going to retire. Duke hired Jon Scheyer as the new head coach of the program, and after 42 years of having Krzyzewski leading the way, it was weird for Duke fans to see someone else step in as the new head coach. However, so far so good for Scheyer.

Jon Scheyer took over as the Duke basketball head coach last season, and his first year leading the Blue Devils was solid. Duke ended up winning the ACC Tournament and going to the NCAA Tournament as a #4 seed, but they lost in the round of 32. It was a good year, but Scheyer has a long road ahead of him to get to Mike Krzyzewski status. Still, there are some things that people think Scheyer is doing better. One of those things is recruiting.

“Jon Scheyer is better than Coach K already,” Josh Pastner said in regards to recruiting on the Field of 68 podcast.

Duke did just sign Cooper Flagg, the top player in the 2024 recruiting class, and the Blue Devils currently have the number one recruiting class in the country. That is impressive, and it doesn't look like the Blue Devils are going to miss a beat despite having a new head coach.

So far this season, Duke is 1-0 and they are ranked #2 in the country behind only Kansas. It looks like it's going to be another good year for this program, and we'll find out a lot about them when they take on #12 Arizona on Friday night, and #4 Michigan State on Tuesday night.