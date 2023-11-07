Duke basketball's Kyle Filipowski opens up about the moment when he blew a kiss to the camera after throwing it down vs. Dartmouth.

Kyle Filipowski and the Duke Blue Devils, as expected, crushed the Dartmouth Big Green in a season-opening game in Durham. The Duke basketball star had so much fun in the contest that he blew a kiss in front of the camera just after a two-handed throwdown.

“It was a little blow-a-kiss-to-the-fans for the start of a new college hoops season,” Filipowski said of his kiss that went viral on Monday, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “Just wanted to have some fun.”

Duke basketball coasted to a 92-54 win over the Big Green, with Filipowski pacing the Blue Devils with 25 points on 10-for-12 shooting from the field. He also grabbed seven rebounds and added an assist and a block in 27 minutes of floor duty. Jeremy Roach, meanwhile, poured in 14 points, as the pair of Caleb Foster and Jaylen Blakes came off the bench and fired a combined output of 25 points.

The No. 2-ranked Blue Devils used the meeting with Dartmouth as some sort of a glorified exhibition contest to further polish their game. Filipowski and Duke basketball will not have to wait for long, though, to get their first true test of the season, as the Blue Devils are scheduled to host No. 12 Arizona Wildcats this coming Friday.

The Blue Devils, who were eliminated by the Tennessee Volunteers in just the second round of the 2023 NCAA tournament, are looking to put together a much stronger campaign in Jon Scheyer's second season as the program's head coach. They were 16-0 at Cameron Indoor Stadium last season.