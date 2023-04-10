Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Duke Blue Devils lost earlier than they had hoped during the NCAA Tournament, although it was still a solid season in the first year of the new era. As such, changes were expected on the roster, especially with Jeremy Roach and Kyle Filipowski becoming popular names discussed in the NBA Draft.

However, Filipowski has yet to make his decision and appeared to tease fans on Twitter on Monday.

Darn did I miss the time window again? Guess we gotta wait til tmr 😅😉 — Kyle “Flip” Filipowski (@kylefilipowski) April 10, 2023

Kyle Filipowski’s decision has Duke fans on pins and needles; the talented freshman center led the team in scoring (14.8 PPG) and rebounds (8/9) while playing in 38 games. He is a double-double machine and is widely projected as a first-round choice in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft.

Jeremy Roach, the Blue Devils’ second-leading scorer, announced on Monday that he is entering the NBA Draft but maintaining his college eligibility, making it very possible that he will return.

BREAKING: Jeremy Roach is declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility‼️ pic.twitter.com/z4UEUNppj7 — Blue Devils (@BlueDevils) April 10, 2023

Center Derrick Lively and Dariq Whitehead entered the NBA Draft, while Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell decided to return. So, if Roach and Filipowski come back to Durham next season, Duke should be a top-5 pick for the preseason polls.

Duke fans react to Kyle Filipowski’s troll job.

After Filipowski’s tweet on Monday, Duke fans reacted on Twitter and have a feeling he will decide to return to Duke for another season.

He keep playing with our feelings 😂😂 . Come on back my guy @DukeMBB https://t.co/jvMoVajpB0 — 💯 (@OAF_JAY) April 10, 2023

Flip is still throwing candy bars on ant hills, lol. https://t.co/MqFrRQvQYE — Blue Devil Nation (@BlueDevilNation) April 10, 2023

Kyle Filipowski tweeting like a man who plans to return. https://t.co/Bty4gMVsPk — Cooper Watson (@coopertwatson) April 10, 2023

Flip be teasing us all over here https://t.co/sfXFMT5Gvf — Evan Abramson (@Evan_Abramson) April 10, 2023

Flip all but officially confirms that he will be returning to duke next season. Huge piece for Scheyer and the blue devils https://t.co/z7UoCSBEXJ — @CurlyCrimps (@curlycrimps) April 10, 2023

Kyle Filipowski is having some fun with the Duke fanbase, and all signs now seemingly point to him returning for another season. However, who knows what happens, especially with first-round grades on him. We will all have to wait and see.