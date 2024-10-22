The Duke basketball program is preparing to start another electrifying season. Blue Devils fans will get to see former No. 1 high school basketball recruit Cooper Flagg headline the team's lineup in 2024-25. However, Flagg is not the only major Duke recruit generating buzz. After receiving commitments from Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the Blue Devils got a major update from top-30 recruit Nikolas Khamenia.

Khamenia, one of the top small forwards in the Class of 2025, has committed to the Duke basketball program, per Joe Tipton of On3. He chose the Blue Devils over other highly touted programs such as UCLA, Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Arizona.

The 6-foot-8 Los Angeles native is On3's No. 25 overall Class of 2025 recruit and seventh-best ranked small forward prospect. Nikolas Khamenia provided insight into his decision to join Duke in a previous On3 interview:

“I have been able to build a very good relationship with their staff, talking to them pretty often almost every other day. I have talked to coach Scheyer a lot and we have discussed what he sees out of me and how his program can help me develop and vice versa how he sees me being able to help them win more games and be a perfect fit in their culture. He has been straight up with me about everything and things he thinks I need to get better at as well,” Khamenia said.

Khamenia looks to add a strong dynamic to the Blue Devils' future squad that will include Cameron and Cayden Boozer, and what should be a handful of other top prospects.

On3's Jamie Shaw wrote a section about Khamenias' standout skill set.

“Nik Khamenia’s skill set is what pop’s. He is a quick processor with excellent passing touch from different levels on the floor. He is able to move the ball around off a live dribble or set up in the half court. Khamenia is a smooth shooter off the catch and has deep range when stepping into shots from three,” Shaw stated.

It will be exciting to see what Khamenia and the rest of his Blue Devils teammates can do in the future.