The Chicago White Sox hit the All-Star Break at 32-65, last place in the AL Central. While this season has been better than last year, already nine wins shy of tying last year's total, but they should still sell pieces. Last year's deadline was full of massive trades in Chicago. But the Chicago White Sox could trade Luis Robert Jr at the MLB Trade Deadline, which would be the biggest in-season splash yet. New York Post insider Jon Heyman has the latest on the possibility.

“Eight teams have checked in on talented but struggling CF Luis Robert Jr., and if the White Sox can trade him before confronting that $20M option decision, they need to do it. The Phillies, Dodgers, Padres, Royals, and Mets look like potential fits. Some believe he’d regain form as a complementary player elsewhere,” Heyman reported.

Robert enters the break hitting .190 with nine homers and 35 RBIs. The White Sox thought they had a superstar after his 38-homer 2023 season, where he was an All-Star with an .857 OPS. But since he has a .633 OPS in 178 games. Injuries have been a big concern as well and could lead to his trade.

The Kansas City Royals are the only team Heyman listed that is not in the postseason at the break. They would be bringing in Robert as a long-term piece, which he is for everyone. But the other four teams would be looking for Robert to turn it around immediately to make a run in a crowded National League.

When the Dodgers are involved, fans will always roll their eyes. They could use an extra arm in the outfield, but may not have the prospects to pull off the deal. The Mets desperately need an outfielder who can hit, which could be Robert. And the Phillies have been looking for a centerfielder for a few years. Could the White Sox try and trade Luis Robert Jr before July 31?