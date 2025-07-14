Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins landed in jail late Saturday evening. Judkins has left the jail cell. But with new details emerging.

Fort Lauderdale police took Judkins into custody for misdemeanor battery/domestic violence. CBS News in Miami added new context after obtaining court records Sunday.

“During his hearing, the judge found probable cause and ordered Judkins not to be in contact with the victim, no firearm access, and set his bond to $2,500,” the records revealed.

Judkins spent his evening at Broward County main jail, per the police report. He then appeared in bond court on Sunday. CBS Miami witnessed him walk out of jail after the bond hearing.

Browns' Quinshon Judkins incident occurred few days before arrest

The incident took place a few days before the 2025 NFL Draft pick got handcuffed, per the report.

“The alleged incident happened on July 7 after the victim had left the airport but did not report it until Saturday, according to records revealed during Judkins' bond court hearing,” CBS Miami shared.

Judkins spent time with a person described as a “friend” during his South Florida visit. The female friend spent as many as five days with the former Ohio State football running back. Including celebrating her birthday.

But Fort Lauderdale police responded to a “delayed battery” Saturday around 9 a.m. ET.

“Officers spoke with the victim and determined a battery had occurred during their preliminary investigation,” CBS Miami shared as part of the FLPD report.

The Browns became aware of Judkins' arrest late Saturday night. But opted to not provide comment into the matter. Cleveland Plain-Dealer Browns insider Mary Kay Kabot reports that the NFL will launch its investigation as part of the league's Personal Conduct Policy.

” Judkins faces a possible suspension of up to six games for a first violation,” Kabot wrote Sunday.

Judkins emerged as one of two second round selections for the Browns. He landed 36th overall after leading the Buckeyes to the 2024 season national title.