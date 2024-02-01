Prophets get stronger when they die.

Dune: Part Two recently released a featurette highlighting Academy Award-nominee Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan.

The video, lasting 35 seconds, introduced Princess Irulan, Emperor Shaddam IV's (Christopher Walken) eldest daughter. The princess was trained in the Bene Gesserit way, much like most heirs of the Landsraad or the assembly of noble Houses in the Dune universe.

Timothée Chalamet can be seen praising his co-star's “amazing” and “fierce” performance. Both Pugh and Chalamet were in Greta Gerwig's 2019 film Little Women where they played Amy and Laurie, respectively. Pugh earned her Oscar nomination for the film as Best Supporting Actress.

Meet Princess Irulan of House Corrino

In the video, Pugh can be seen speaking with her on-screen father Walken.

“Send assassins,” Walken as the Emperor intones.

“No,” the Princess Irulan replies, “Prophets get stronger when they die.”

If you've read the book or seen the miniseries and film adaptations, this is the part where the Fremen and the Harkonnen forces are battling it out in Arrakis. The Emperor and the court are far removed, literally on another planet called Kaitain.

Recall that in the first movie, the Atreides stronghold in Arrakis was attacked by a combination of Harkonnen forces led by the Baron's (Stellan Skarsgård) nephew Glossu Rabban (David Bautista), and the Emperor's own elite military, the Sardaukar.

As Paul Atreides (Chalamet) and the Fremen gain ground, he takes on the mantle of the prophet.

The video also features Austin Butler who plays Feyd-Rautha, the Baron's other nephew. The Academy Award-nominated actor spoke with Interview Magazine last year about his anxiety over playing major characters despite starring in 2022's Elvis.

“I always feel an incredible pressure. Even if the material doesn't really require it, I feel I need to do the best I possibly can… As we started talking about Feyd, my imagination started running, and I started to feel the terror of the challenge. That's what I'm guided by now: What really scares me?” he told the magazine.

Villeneuve has said to Screenrant that the movie has a more tragic ending than the one written in the books, promising a “heartbreaking” conclusion.

The director said, “But I think the movie adaptation is more tragic than the book. The way that Part Two ends… it would create a total balance and equilibrium to finish Paul’s storyline in what we could say in Part Three.”

Part Three would be Dune: Messiah, which is great for the fans, but also maybe not since Villeneuve said it might be his last Dune movie and if greenlit will arrive much later compared to the gap between first two Dune movies.

“For my mental sanity, I might do something in between, but my dream would be to go a last time on this planet that I love,” he concluded.

Dune: Part Two will premiere on March 1, 2024.