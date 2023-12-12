Dune: Part Two will be 11 minutes longer than its predecessor, and is director Denis Villeneuve's longest film to date.

According to X (formerly Twitter) @gavinincinema, Dune: Part Two's runtime is at 166 minutes. That's 2 hours and 46 minutes, a record for director Denis Villeneuve. The information was taken from the Eirin or Japan's Film Classification and Rating Organization.

Dune: Part II will be the longest film by its director Dennis Villeneuve with a runtime of 166 minutes, according to Japanese film regulator "The Film Classification and Rating Organization".#DunePartTwo pic.twitter.com/2ugmpgO8eY — Gavin (@gavinincinema) December 11, 2023

For comparison, Dune: Part One's runtime was 155 minutes or 2 hours and 35 minutes long. With how sprawling the Dune universe is and the introduction of major characters such as the Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken), his daughter the Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), the emperor's friend and a Bene Gesserit Lady Margot (Léa Seydoux) and the Baron's nephew and heir Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler), the film will need those extra minutes.

The audience can expect that Villeneuve will make the most out of it since it may be some time before he returns to Arrakis. The director said that while he wants to make a third Dune movie, he might make a detour for his sanity.

However, the third movie, which will be based on Dune: Messiah, is already being written. So fans can take heart that Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) story will not end in the upcoming movie.

Dune: Part Two will begin where the last movie left off, with Paul trying to learn the ways of the Fremen with Chani (Zendaya) beside him. In the trailer, we can see Princess Irulan wonders out loud to the Emperor, “What if Paul Atreides was still alive?”

What the audience knows, but not the royal family, is that he is. And he'll be in theaters on March 1, 2024.