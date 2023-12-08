During a recent press conference, Denis Villeneuve revealed the progress on his Dune: Messiah script.

“I don't know exactly when I will go back to Arrakis”

A press conference for Dune: Part Two was held in South Korea recently. He revealed that the schedule of the two films was taxing, and it may be a bit before we see him return to Arrakis.

“I went from [Dune] Part One to Part Two immediately, I mean, there was no gap in between both,” Villeneuve revealed.

He continued by talking about how “crazy,” intense,” “challenging” the film and its schedule was on the sequel.

While the sequel to his 2021 film, an adaptation of the first half of Frank Herbert's sci-fi classic, hasn't been released, he's spoken about potentially adapting Messiah. However, no official confirmation has been made, Villeneuve isn't shy about talking about it.

“There's the dream of making an adaptation of Dune: Messiah, a third movie that will be the end of the journey of Paul Atreides,” he revealed. “It will make absolute sense for me to do this movie.

“That movie is being written right now. The screenplay is almost finished, but it's not finished. It will take a little time,” he continued. “I don't know exactly when I will go back to Arrakis — I might make a detour before, just to go away from the sand [laughs], just for my mental sanity, I might do something in between — but my dream would be to go [one] last [time to] this planet that I love.”

Dune: Part Two was supposed to come out in November. Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the film will now be released on March 1, 2024.

Denis Villeneuve is an acclaimed director known for his films Prisoners, Enemy, and Sicario. He' recently been on a sci-fi kick, with his last four films all being in the genre (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, and the two Dune films).