Fans believe that Taylor Swift might have made a cameo in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 alongside her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The film was released on Netflix last week, and the streamer shared some behind-the-scenes footage of Kelce's bear scene with Bad Bunny. In the scene, Bad Bunny, who plays Oscar, a waiter at the golf club, is fired by the Kansas City Chiefs star. When Happy, played by Sandler, asks Oscar to go to his “happy place,” he imagines pouring honey over a shirtless Kelce who is tied to a pole. The NFL star gets into a sticky situation when a bear notices the honey and attacks him.

Fans jumped into the comment section and suggested that Swift made her cameo in the film as the bear who attacked Kelce.

“They should've dressed Taylor as a bear for an epic surprise,” a fan wrote.

“I immediately imagined the picture of her with the bear suit on during this scene,” a fan replied to the above comment.

“I know taylor has this in her favorites,” another fan joked.

Netflix replied to the speculation that was in the bear suit with the large eyes emoji but didn't confirm if Swift played a role in the film.

Taylor Swift reacts to Happy Gilmore 2

While it has yet to be confirmed if Swift had a role in Happy Gilmore 2, the singer did give the movie a shoutout which could some fans' theories.

“Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie. An absolute must watch,” Swift wrote alongside the film's poster in an Instagram Story post.”13/10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible [honey pot emoji].” The singer added the honey pot emoji as a shoutout to Kelce's character and possibly a cameo?

Another clue that puts Swift at a possible cameo in the film is Sandler praising both she and Kelce.

“Taylor is so d**n nice to my family,” Sandler told Entertainment Tonight. “My kids [have] met Taylor [Swift] a bunch of times over the years, and she's ridiculously nice to them and warm.”

“Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell,” Sandler continued. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school, and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say. He certainly is a stud.”

Even if Swift is not the bear any other character in the film, Happy Gilmore 2 is loaded with star appearances. Musicians Eminem and Post Malone made cameos in the film as well as professional golfers like John Daly, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Will Zalatoris.

Happy Gilmore 2 is now streaming on Netflix.