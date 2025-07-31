It’s almost time to trade your iced coffee for pumpkin spice, but before fall officially hits, Paramount Plus is giving you plenty to enjoy for the rest of summer. The streamer’s August lineup mixes thrillers, comedies, and a few emotional gut-punches, making it easy to find something that fits your mood (Sign up for a free trial!).

One of the biggest draws this month is the addition of six films from the Paranormal Activity franchise, perfect for those who like their scares served cold. Paramount Plus is also getting Halloween II (1981) on August 29 to round out its pre-spooky-season offerings, TechRadar reports. But if you’re not ready for ghosts and masked killers just yet, there’s plenty of variety on the way.

Drama, Comedy, and a Dog That Might Change Your Life

For those in the mood for a deep dive into the human experience, The Friend leads the new arrivals. Starring Naomi Watts as Iris, the film follows a reclusive writer who inherits a Great Dane from her late mentor (Bill Murray). As she grows closer to the dog, she confronts personal grief and self-discovery in ways she didn’t expect.

Classics like The Truman Show (1998) and Adaptation (2002) are also coming to the platform, reminding audiences why these films remain favorites on lists like Letterboxd. If you need something a little lighter, comedies such as Blazing Saddles, Wayne’s World, and Rat Race are here to balance out the heavy-hitters.

Paramount Plus is also adding several shows, including Murder 360 season 1, Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 part 2, and a new PAW Patrol: Jungle Pups special for younger viewers. Documentarians can look forward to Liberation: D-Day to Berlin, which arrives on August 27.

Whether you’re in the mood for horror, heartfelt drama, or a nostalgic rewatch, August is packed with reasons to keep streaming.

Everything new on Paramount Plus in August 2025

August 1

A Time to Kill

Adaptation

Adventureland

Aeon Flux

American Hustle

An Invisible Sign

Annihilation

Blazing Saddles

Captive

Case 39

Coming to America

Crawl

Death at a Funeral

Double Jeopardy

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Event Horizon

Georgetown

Gone Baby Gone

Good Mourning

Love and Monsters

Masterminds

Milk

Miss Congeniality

Monster Trucks

Mother!

New Jack City

On the Line

Paid in Full

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Primal Fear

Project Almanac

Rat Race

Red Eye

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Sexterior Motives

Shutter Island

Snake Eyes

The Assistant

The Brothers Grimm

The Ledge

The Little Rascals

The Ruins

The Sense of an Ending

The Town

The Truman Show

The United States of Leland

The Yards

Wayne's World

What Lies Beneath

Zodiac

August 3

Don’t Knock Twice

August 5

Murder 360 season 1

August 6

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7, part 2

Blaze and the Monster Machines season 8

August 13

PAW Patrol: Jungle Pups special

August 20

Baby Shark’s Big Show! season 3

August 27

Liberation: D-Day to Berlin season 1

August 29

Halloween II