It’s almost time to trade your iced coffee for pumpkin spice, but before fall officially hits, Paramount Plus is giving you plenty to enjoy for the rest of summer. The streamer’s August lineup mixes thrillers, comedies, and a few emotional gut-punches, making it easy to find something that fits your mood (Sign up for a free trial!).
One of the biggest draws this month is the addition of six films from the Paranormal Activity franchise, perfect for those who like their scares served cold. Paramount Plus is also getting Halloween II (1981) on August 29 to round out its pre-spooky-season offerings, TechRadar reports. But if you’re not ready for ghosts and masked killers just yet, there’s plenty of variety on the way.
Drama, Comedy, and a Dog That Might Change Your Life
For those in the mood for a deep dive into the human experience, The Friend leads the new arrivals. Starring Naomi Watts as Iris, the film follows a reclusive writer who inherits a Great Dane from her late mentor (Bill Murray). As she grows closer to the dog, she confronts personal grief and self-discovery in ways she didn’t expect.
Classics like The Truman Show (1998) and Adaptation (2002) are also coming to the platform, reminding audiences why these films remain favorites on lists like Letterboxd. If you need something a little lighter, comedies such as Blazing Saddles, Wayne’s World, and Rat Race are here to balance out the heavy-hitters.
Paramount Plus is also adding several shows, including Murder 360 season 1, Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 part 2, and a new PAW Patrol: Jungle Pups special for younger viewers. Documentarians can look forward to Liberation: D-Day to Berlin, which arrives on August 27.
Whether you’re in the mood for horror, heartfelt drama, or a nostalgic rewatch, August is packed with reasons to keep streaming.
Everything new on Paramount Plus in August 2025
August 1
A Time to Kill
Adaptation
Adventureland
Aeon Flux
American Hustle
An Invisible Sign
Annihilation
Blazing Saddles
Captive
Case 39
Coming to America
Crawl
Death at a Funeral
Double Jeopardy
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Event Horizon
Georgetown
Gone Baby Gone
Good Mourning
Love and Monsters
Masterminds
Milk
Miss Congeniality
Monster Trucks
Mother!
New Jack City
On the Line
Paid in Full
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Primal Fear
Project Almanac
Rat Race
Red Eye
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Sexterior Motives
Shutter Island
Snake Eyes
The Assistant
The Brothers Grimm
The Ledge
The Little Rascals
The Ruins
The Sense of an Ending
The Town
The Truman Show
The United States of Leland
The Yards
Wayne's World
What Lies Beneath
Zodiac
August 3
Don’t Knock Twice
August 5
Murder 360 season 1
August 6
Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7, part 2
Blaze and the Monster Machines season 8
August 13
PAW Patrol: Jungle Pups special
August 20
Baby Shark’s Big Show! season 3
August 27
Liberation: D-Day to Berlin season 1
August 29
Halloween II