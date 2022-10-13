Dwight Howard casually admits to sex in Superman cape on Jake Paul’s podcast

Ready for the weirdest story of the day? Embrace yourselves. Current NBA free agent big man Dwight Howard revealed on Jake Paul’s podcast that he’s had sex in his iconic Superman cape from the 2008 Slam Dunk Contest multiple times, per TMZ Sports. Yes, you heard that correctly.

Paul’s girlfriend Julia Rose asked Howard if he ever wore the cape during intercourse for a bit of intimacy. That’s when The Problem Child hilariously laughed and said “He did!!” “Dwight Howard had sex in the cape!”

Yooo @DwightHoward put the famous dunk contest Superman cape to good use 🤣 pic.twitter.com/y02Rz5R8l4 — betr (@betr) October 13, 2022

Howard did say that he’s since retired the cape though and put it in a plaque, but every time he looks at it, it’s like a gold medal. That is priceless. The eight-time All-Star is clearly enjoying himself off the court but is still looking for another job in the Association.

The veteran last played for the Los Angeles Lakers and put up decent numbers in 2021-22, averaging 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. Even at 36 years old, Howard is still capable of being a contributor off the bench for any team. It remains to be seen if he’ll get another chance in the league, though.

As for that Slam Dunk Contest 14 years ago, Dwight Howard made a loud statement when he ripped off his Orlando Magic jersey and had a Superman shirt and cape on before catching a pass from Jameer Nelson over the backboard and taking flight from the free-throw line. Absolutely epic moment and one that fans and players will remember forever.

No wonder he felt confident enough to do the dirty in that cape.