When Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record this season or in the next, don’t expect him to be emotional. James said as much when talking with some Detroit Pistons fans on Sunday, highlighting that he was never focused on individual accolades.

During the showdown, some Pistons fans asked James if he would cry once he sets a new scoring record. The Lakers forward firmly said no before pointing out that his desire hasn’t changed over the years, and that’s to win a championship.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar last played in the NBA in 1989, and so that means his scoring record of 38,387 has stood for 33 years now. With that said, no one would blame LeBron James if he cries or becomes emotional the moment he surpasses that mark. After all, many thought it was an impossible feat to achieve.

For what it’s worth, James doubled down on his take on his Instagram stories. As he shared the video of the interaction, he noted, “Just saying! Salute [to] the fan in Detroit! Ya’ll Dope! Midwest vibes.”

After his 35-point explosion during Sunday’s 124-117 win, James is now at 37,559 points at the time of writing. That means he need just 829 points to take the no. 1 spot. The Lakers superstar is averaging 26.2 points per game so far, which puts him on track to set the new mark in at least 31 more games.

Once he’s able to do it, though, fans will surely keep an eye on how he’ll react.