By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

At this point in the season, it’s hard to argue about Anthony Davis’ credentials as the league’s MVP. AD has been so good so far this season that all of a sudden, there have been questions about whether or not the Los Angeles Lakers are still LeBron James’ team or if that title has already been passed to Davis.

Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal has now weighed in on this raging debate. Shaq was recently asked to share his thoughts on this exact notion and the Hall of Fame big man did all he can to end this debate with his mic-drop response:

“You have to exclude LeBron from this conversation,” Shaq told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. “Let me tell you why, LeBron is the one, but LeBron is a pass-first guy. … You open, LeBron’s going to get that thing to you.

“Like, that’s the type of guy you want. LeBron is pass-first guy. So I know he’s about to pass all these other legends up to score, but LeBron is a pass-first guy, so all that stuff about whose team is it? If AD demands the ball, I’m guaranteeing you, LeBron probably will give it to him.”

I see no lies here. We are all well aware of the fact that LeBron James will always demand the most attention on his team — both on and off the court. This is a privilege and a plight that the four-time NBA champ has earned throughout what has been a truly iconic career.

Be that as it may, the most important thing for LeBron has always been winning. As Shaq points out, LeBron will always find a way to get the ball to the open man, and this is something that he’s done with Anthony Davis and the Lakers.

At the end of the day, so long as LA keeps on winning, it doesn’t really matter all the much whose team this really is.