The EA Sports FC 25 Team of the Year (TOTY) for both Men and Women's teams have been revealed. For those new to FC, TOTY is a yearly event in which the fans vote for their favorite players. The players who win join the TOTY roster, symbolizing their skill and popularity in the league. Therefore, we decided to list all FC 25 Team of the Year (TOTY) winners for your convenience.

All EA FC 25 Team of The Year Winners – All FC 25 TOTY Winners

EA Sports FC 25 Men's Team of the Year (TOTY)

Vinicus “Vini” Jr. – LW (97)

Kylian Mbappe – ST (96)

Mohamed Salah – RW (96)

Cole Palmer – CAM (95)

Rodri – CDM (97)

Jude Bellingham – CAM (97)

Alejandro Grimaldo – LB (94)

William Saliba – CB (95)

Virgil Van Dijik – CB (96)

Dani Carvajal – RB (95)

Emiliano Martinez – GK (94)

Many of the winners here come as no surprise, considering multiple factors. It seems Real Madrid's top trio of stars (Vini Jr., Kylian Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham) headline the list.

Although Kylian Mbappe isn't scoring as much as he was just a year ago, but many still considers him one of the most talented players in the league. Furthermore, it helps to be the #1 team in La Liga, as Real Madrid leads the table with 46 points. Teammate and FC 25 Cover Star Jude Bellingham also joins the list, which also makes sense, given the success of his team. However, like Mbappe, Bellingham is on pace to score fewer goals than last year.

Lastly, Vinicus Jr. rounds out the trio of Real Madrid Players who lead this offense. Overall, it's insane to see Real Madrid dominate the TOTY roster. The only other club to have multiple players on the TOTY is Liverpool. Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijik are representing their club, and were also on the TOTY squad last year.

EA Sports FC 25 Women's Team of the Year (TOTY)

Caroline Graham Hansen – RW (97)

Sophia Smith – ST (97)

Lauren James – RW (96)

Guro Reiten – LM (96)

Alexia Putellas – CM (96)

Aitana Bonmati – CM (97)

Sakina Karchaoui – LB (95)

Wendie Renard – CB (95)

Irene Paredes – CB (94)

Lucy Bronze – RB (94)

Ann-Katrin Berger – GK (94)

Overall, that includes the EA Sports FC 25 Team of the Year (TOTY) winners. We hope you agree with this year's list. If not, there's always next year. As long as Ultimate Team brings in the cash, EA Sports should continue to make TOTY cards every year.

