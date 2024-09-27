The EA Sports FC 25 Review Scores are in, and fans of the series want to know what others think of the latest entry. FC 25 adds several new features like the brand new FC IQ system. Furthermore, the developers added a new 5v5 Rush Mode, which offers something new for players to enjoy. However, do these new features, among several others, make the game worth your time and money? Let's take a look at the critic reviews and identify FC 25's strengths and weaknesses.

EA Sports FC 25 Review Scores – 77 on Metacritic

At the time of writing, EA Sports FC 25 has an average Critic Review Score of 77 on Metacritic based on 41 reviews, which labels it as a “generally favorable” product. Out of those 38 reviews, zero were negative, 11 were mixed, and 29 were positive (1 in progress). FC 25 officially launched today for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Techradar Gaming gave the game a 4.5/5 rating. In their review, they wrote that “It’s easy to dismiss EA Sports FC 25 as a glorified reskin of EA Sports FC 24 – and in many respects, it is – but the customarily small tweaks made to graphics and gameplay add up to a near-perfect sports game experience. ”

The reviewer really enjoyed the graphical presentation, calling it the “best-looking football simulator”. Additionally, they liked the “near-perfect” gameplay experience. However, they felt that the overhaul to tactics might be too complex for new players in the series. Furthermore, they still admitted that the gameplay offers a similar experience to past entries. Regardless, they still very much enjoyed the title.

Impulse Gamer gave FC 25 a 4.3/5 Review score. In their summary, they said: “Buoyed by a new strategy engine (FC IQ) an emphasis on 5-on-5 (Rush), and women's modes, FC 25 is a nice upgrade from FC 24.” While not drastically different from FC 24, the reviewer loved the new Rush Mode. They also appreciated the new FC IQ system, which they felt made the game much better than FC 24.

Guardian gave the game four out of five stars, liking the general gameplay experience, but feeling there wasn't anything revolutionary. “EA Sports FC 25 is perhaps not the major structural leap forward that its predecessor was – it is, to use the classic phrase, an evolution not a revolution”. They also mentioned the continued problems with Ultimate Team that plagued the series for years. The writer also mentions “noticeable” graphical glitches.

GamesRadar+ gave the game a 4/5, stating that although the “gameplay familiarity may trigger initial disappointment – career mode tweaks and the brilliant Rush mode soon pull you back in for another year.” They also perfectly summarized the FC series as a whole: “You love it, then hate it. You tear into it on social media, then buy it anyway. You swear you'll never play it again on Friday, then binge an entire weekend league on Saturday. ” Overall, the Reviewer loved the new Rush Mode, and the improvements to AI Goalkeeper gameplay.

DualShockers gave an 8/10 review score for the game. While they appreciated the “customizable gameplay and realistic match flow”, they noted that the game still feels too similar to older installments. They also spoke about the game's “Terrible licensing outside of Europe”, more specifically, England and Germany. The lack of national teams outside of Europe was also big con for the reviewer. But they also ended their review saying that the game is still “good fun”.

IGN gave the game a 6/10, feeling that the game made very little improvements over last year's title. “For the leading football simulator, EA Sports FC 25 continues to lack the fluidity, polish, and excitement it should be expected to deliver.” The writer did not like the “clunkiness” of Career Mode's menus, and that the mode did not resolve any “long-standing” issues. However, they did appreciate the more impactful weather effects, among other gameplay improvements.

The Gamer gave a 3/5 review score for FC 25. Like many of the other reviews listed above, the reviewer notes that the experience feels similar to past titles. ” It’s an FC game, through and through. You’ll either love it or hate it, or, like me, you’ll fall probably somewhere in the middle.” While they liked the new Rush Mode, they felt the title did not make any meaningful changes.

EA Sports FC 25 Review Score Roundup – Is FC 25 Worth Your Time & Money?

While FC 25 seems to contain some genuinely nice improvements, it's more or less the same as last year's title. While new additions like Rush Mode are nice, they don't seem to bring enough to the table to make FC 25 a truly amazing game. The same issues and glitches that plague the series continue to remain, whether it's in Career, or in the microtransaction-dominated Ultimate Team Mode.

Another big issue is the lack of inclusion of several teams outside of Europe and Germany. If you love Serie A football, prepare yourself for a big disappointment, as several teams are missing this year. And the generic teams they replace them with won't be enough to convince you to play it. Despite breaking away from the FIFA name, EA Sports couldn't for some reason to get the rights to some of the biggest teams in Italy.

However, if you at least like the current FC formula, you'll probably like this game. The gameplay seems the same for the most part. So if you like what the series offered before, you'll least feel comfortable here. Then it just becomes a question of whether or not you want to spend money on a new game with little differences. It's up to you to determine that.

FC 25 seems like a good game, but not a great one. To be brutally honest, it just seems like EA Sports did the bare minimum to deliver a product that was “just fine”. And while we're not out to bash EA, we just feel the series has the potential to do so much more. Nevertheless, FC 25 will likely be played by millions as the “want” for the next FC game topples the “need” for a better product.

