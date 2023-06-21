Electronic Arts has announced an internal shakeup that will see a split between EA Sports and EA Games. The latter will be renamed to EA Entertainment in an effort to expand beyond video games.

The announcement can be found on the Electronic Arts website, where CEO Andrew Wilson spoke more about the change:

“Today, we are announcing the next step of our strategy by aligning our studios into two organizations that report to me — EA Entertainment and EA SPORTS. This evolution of our company continues to empower our studio leaders with more creative ownership and financial accountability to make faster and more insightful decisions around development and go to market strategies.” – Andrew Wilson.

With the split comes a lot of restructuring. However, a lot of the structure of Electronic Arts will remain the same, minus a few departures.

Former Chief Operating Officer Laura Miele will become EA President of Entertainment, Technology, and Central Development. Cam Weber will continue to serve as President of EA Sports.

Chief Experiences Officer Chris Bruzzo is retiring, with David Tinson taking over his role. Additionally, Tinson will also lead the EA Experiences team to “develop and scale” services and capabilities.

Meanwhile, Chief Financial Officer Chris Suh is leaving the company to “pursue another opportunity”. Stuart Canfield will take over the role, with 20 years of experience in global finance. He has also been named EVP as well.

CEO Andrew Wilson, will of course oversee both companies as he had done previously. “Over the coming months, Stuart, Laura, Cam, and David will partner closely with studio leaders to implement these organizational changes, further embedding dedicated capabilities into franchise teams and driving operational rigor.”

EA – So Who Gets What?

EA Sports will continue to work on all sports-related series. This includes Madden NFL, FIFA, NHL, F1, and the recently acquired Super Mega Baseball series. With how much money their FIFA and Madden NFL franchises make, the company is in a great position moving forward. And with EA Sports College Football on the horizon, things couldn't be looking better (except for the lawsuit, of course).

Even with FIFA changing into EA Sports FC, there's really no cause for concern in terms of the future of Football sims.

EA Entertainment will oversee DICE, Full Circle, Respawn, BioWare, EA Origins, Ripple Effect, Ridgeline Games, EA Seattle, and Motive Studio. This includes games such as Battlefield, Skate, Iron Man, and mobile titles as well.

Miele will work closely with Vince Zampella, Respawn Entertainment CEO, who's overseeing projects such as Apex Legends, and both Star Wars and Battlefield games. She will also work with Samantha Ryan, who will continue to lead “lifestyle franchises and blockbuster single-player experiences.”

Jeff Karp will lead the mobile team and focus on the future of globally recognized games. This includes mobile games like Star Wars: Galaxy Heroes and Lord Of The Rings: Heroes of Middle Earth.

Wilson stated that Miele, Tinson, Weber, and Canfield will “partner closely” with studio leaders to implement all the new changes within the organization. He's optimistic about the future of Electronic Arts.

“Our business remains strong, and I could not be more excited about our future as we bring more amazing games and experiences to more people around the world. Thank you for your creativity, passion, and all that you do, as we write the next great chapter of our story together.” Wilson said.

