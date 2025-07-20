Jul 20, 2025 at 1:21 AM ET

The New York Yankees snapped a three-game skid with an epic comeback against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, capped by Trent Grisham’s ninth-inning grand slam. Grisham stole the spotlight with the go-ahead blast, but Anthony Volpe came up big for New York.

The Yankees’ third-year shortstop had his first career multi-homer game on Saturday, per MLB. And his second home run tied the game 8-8 in the eighth inning.

The Yankees have come all the way back 😤 Anthony Volpe's second HR of the night ties it! pic.twitter.com/Yuvmu0pXY1 — MLB (@MLB) July 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Volpe got the Yankees on the board in the fifth inning, crushing a Wander Suero cutter 420 feet to left center for a two-run bomb. After the Braves took a 7-2 lead, New York battled back. Atlanta was up 8-7 when Volpe faced reliever Dylan Lee in the eighth, hammering an 87 mph slider for a game-tying solo shot.

Anthony Volpe leads big Yankees comeback in Atlanta

Yankees fans hope the big day at the plate triggers a turnaround as Volpe has disappointed this season. The 24-year-old infielder appeared to be headed for stardom after hitting 21 home runs and winning a Gold Glove in his 2023 debut. While Volpe dropped off offensively last year, he continued his strong defense for New York. And he played well in the postseason, hitting .286 with an .816 OPS in 14 games.

However, Volpe has struggled in 2025. After going 2-4 against Atlanta Saturday, he’s slashing .216/.288/.399 on the season. He’s now up to 12 home runs, 53 RBI, 42 runs scored and 10 stolen bases in 96 games.

The Yankees are attempting to recapture the division lead after hitting a slump in June. New York has lost nine of its last 15 games, including a six-game losing streak that allowed the Toronto Blue Jays to take control of the AL East. The Yankees are now three games behind the Blue Jays in the division.

But Volpe’s big day is encouraging for New York. And the two-homer performance got fans talking.

Wisdom Waves wrote:

“Volpe heating up at the perfect time!”

Eva added:

“That’s how you make a statement! First multi-HR game for Volpe and it’s a beauty.”

geecee pointed out:

“anthony volpe has a higher ops than mookie betts this season btw” (They’re actually now tied at .688)

And Dillion Harper couldn’t hold back their disgust:

“Giving up a multi homer game to Anthony freakin Volpe?????? Blowing a 7-2 lead yeah the Braves are pathetic and a joke come on man”