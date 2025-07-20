Saturday night’s Yankees-Braves clash delivered plenty of fireworks on the field—and some serious tension off it. In a game where New York stormed back from five runs down to beat Atlanta 12-9 at Truist Park, Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. found himself in the middle of a heated exchange with Braves coach Eddie Pérez.

It all started in the sixth inning, with the Yankees in the midst of a four-run rally. Chisholm, after delivering a bases-loaded RBI single, advanced to second base and appeared to make a subtle gesture—extending his arm as if signaling pitch location to Anthony Volpe. Volpe followed with a sacrifice fly, and by the time Chisholm reached third, Braves coach Pérez was chirping from the dugout.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was going at it with Braves coach Eddie Perez, who was pointing at his own head while shouting at Jazz

Pérez pointed to his head and yelled in Chisholm’s direction, a move that sparked visible frustration from the Yankees star. Chisholm responded by jawing back, gesturing mockingly, and exchanging words from across the diamond. Third base coach Luis Rojas tried to deescalate the situation, but the tension lingered.

Jazz Chisholm, Yankees want an investigation opened into Braves coach

Pérez later insisted that the gesture was misunderstood. “I was just saying, ‘Be smart,’” he told reporters postgame. “I like that guy. He’s one of my favorites. And he got mad about it. I don’t know why.”

But Yankees manager Aaron Boone wasn’t so quick to brush it off. When asked if he believed Pérez was suggesting Chisholm might be targeted with a head-high pitch, Boone responded, “I don't know exactly what was said, but they were talking about stuff like that, yeah. I know they were saying some things that will probably be looked at—and should be.”

Chisholm, typically outspoken, chose not to elaborate. “Yeah, but I’m not going to comment on it,” he said as he exited the clubhouse, a rare moment of silence from one of baseball’s most animated personalities.

The issue at the heart of the exchange—sign relaying—remains one of baseball’s gray areas. There’s no rule preventing a baserunner from signaling pitch location, but it’s widely seen as taboo. According to Braves staff, Pérez believed Chisholm was tipping the location of catcher Sean Murphy’s setup to the batter.

“Every team does it,” Pérez admitted. “But I was just trying to tell him to think, that’s all.”

From the Yankees’ side, though, the implication was more sinister. And given Chisholm’s reaction—pointing to his own head and mimicking tears while taunting the Braves—it was clear he didn’t appreciate the tone or the message.

Despite the fireworks, cooler heads ultimately prevailed. There were no further incidents in the game, and Chisholm batted twice more without issue, flying out and lining out.

Still, the moment wasn’t lost on fans or players. It was a flashpoint that underscored the passion and pressure of late-season baseball between two postseason hopefuls. And for a Yankees team still finding its identity after a rollercoaster season, Chisholm’s edge may have just ignited something bigger.