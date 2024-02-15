We know now the title is indeed EA Sports College Football 25

EA Sports College Football unveiled their new logo on their X (formerly Twitter) page today, with a Full Reveal coming this May! Overall, this comes as great news, since it means we'll finally be receiving some more info on the game soon. Furthermore, we know now the title is indeed EA Sports College Football 25. The updated X Page also showed the game's logo, along with a new banner design.

When Is The EA Sports College Football 25 Reveal?

The full reveal of EA Sports College Football 25 comes this May, 2024. According to the profile's bio, the game is indeed “Coming this summer” with a “Full reveal in May.” While we expect to hear some information between now and then about participating schools, the full reveal should show a glimpse of gameplay, and potential info on a release date. However, we at least know at the moment that the game will release in Summer 2024, as expected.

Furthermore, the game's official X page updated its profile picture and banner, showing off the game's title and logo. While the news didn't include any gameplay, release date info, or cover athlete, we can now expect those announcements soon. Unlike previous reports from sources outside EA, this information comes directly from their official social channels. So, yes, feel free to celebrate as this information is actually accurate. No need to take this info with a grain of salt this go-around.

The 11 year wait for another College Football video game finally comes to a close, as EA once again returns to the series. However, we still want to recommend a controlled level of optimism. EA Sports, who develops and published the Madden NFL series, has been under constant criticism for their treatment of the franchise. Between repetitive gameplay and lack of innovation, we've witnessed a massive decline in quality of the series for years now,

Nevertheless, we still share much of the excitement for this game. Furthermore, we now have the opportunity to play with real College athletes who opted for their likeness and image in the game. Lastly, we can't wait to see all the newest additions and returns of fan-favorite modes like Dynasty.

