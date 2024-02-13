With the game slated for release this Summer, expect some more information to come out within the following months.

EA College Football might be dropping some news this week about some, if not all, of the confirmed schools in the game. Unlike the release date rumor, which falsely reported an announcement during the CFP Championship game, this news comes from a rather reliable source. With the game slated for release this Summer, expect some more information to come out within the following months.

EA College Football Confirmed School List Releasing February 15th

Multiple school-based sources have told me to expect a *small* EA Sports CFB update on Feb 15, when schools will share social graphics confirming their participation in the game. Since folks have asked, haven't heard or read anything to suggest anything happens today. — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) February 11, 2024

According to Matt Brown of Extra Point, “multiple school based sources” told him to expect a small EA Sports College Football Update on February 15th, 2023. According to his report, the schools “will share social graphics confirming their participation in the game.”

Of course, while we trust Matt Brown, we also still recommend taking all info with a grain of salt. Unless something is reported directly from EA Sports, my motto is to not expect anything. However, if the report proves to be true, then we expect a majority of schools to confirm their participation. So sit tight, as February 15th is only two days away.

As of right now, we do not know which schools will be participating in EA College Football, though many schools seem like obvious choices. Overall, we expect over 120 schools to participate in the next game. NCAA 14 included 126 total College Football Teams. Therefore, it makes sense to assume there'll be a similar number of teams here.

Furthermore, we expect the inclusion of big conferences such as the Big Ten, Big 12, PAC-12, ACC, and more. Overall, most FBS (Division I-A) teams should make the cut. The question then becomes who else EA Sports wants to add to the game. Of course, plenty of teams may also come with multiple helmet and uniform options to add more depth to the game.

We look forward to seeing who will all participate in EA Sports College Football. The next installment in the NCAAF video game series comes out this year, over a decade since NCAA 14. Regardless of which schools get included or not, we're still happy to see a return for the series. Hopefully, it just has better gameplay than recent Madden titles.

