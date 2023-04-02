Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

TheApexHound and EA Sports PGA Tour producer Ben Ramsour join forces in showcasing the game’s gameplay elements in its last gameplay trailer. In an online multiplayer game across multiple holes, the two demonstrated just what makes EA Sports Tiburon’s version the better golf game for this year.

Electronic Arts’ entry to golf simulator games this year is almost upon us, and with the game ready for launch, EA showcased all of the gameplay mechanics available in the game just in time for its release. The gameplay showcase demonstrated EA Sports PGA Tour’s mapping systems, its multiplayer functionalities, and different game modes upon release, as well as some of the courses players will get to play.

One of EA Sports PGA Tour’s biggest advantages over its rival is its exclusive rights to the Masters. This gives players a more exciting path to pro and towards forging their names as legends of the golf game in the upcoming game’s career mode. Also, the Augusta National Golf Club has just announced that it will be hosting the Road to the Masters Invitational, in which invited players will get to compete. These matches will showcase even more of the gameplay in action as these players compete for a top spot during the live streamed event on Sunday and Monday evening, April 2-3, 2023.

Apart from the gameplay, Electronic Art’s graphics is also miles ahead of 2K’s, thanks to its Frostbite Engine and its focus on releasing on just the PS5 and the Xbox Series X for the consoles, which helped them go all out on the development and not worry about older-gen compatibility issues. The graphics single-handedly elevates EA Sports PGA Tour above its competition, and its more satisfying gameplay design will make it a worthy competitor against 2K’s own golf game.

EA Sports PGA Tour will be launching on April 7, 2023.