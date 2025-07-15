The 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend is just around the corner. All of the W's best talent will descend upon Indianapolis for a weekend filled with exciting events, both on and off the court. The WNBA just announced which players will participate in this year's highly-anticipated three-point contest.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark is one of five players who will participate in the WNBA's 3-Point Contest.

Clark will face off against Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray, and rookie Sonia Citron in the three-point contest.

The event will take place on Friday night at 8PM ET ahead of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday night.

WNBA fans should be in for an exciting three-point contest. Each player brings their own strengths to the table, so there is no way of telling who will win.

Clark is known for her deep three-point shots. Unfortunately, that won't give her much of an advantage in a traditional three-point contest.

Clark is shooting 28.9% from behind the three-point line this season. But she is always dangerous with the ball in her hands.

Meanwhile, Plum (2.5), Ionescu (2.5), and Gray (2.3) are league leaders in three-pointers made per game. But don't forget about Citron either, who shoots 36.6% from behind the three-point line as a rookie.

Napheesa Collier, Caitlin Clark rosters revealed ahead of 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

Signs advertising the WNBA All-Star games go up around Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
HG Biggs/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clark and Collier will take charge in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.

The WNBA revealed the rosters for each team last week. Collier and Clark took turns drafting players to assemble their lineups. Each team includes familiar faces from the three-point contest.

Team Collier includes herself, Breanna Stewart, Allisha Gray, Nneka Ogwumike, and Paige Bueckers. Their reserves include Courtney Williams, Skylar Diggins, Angel Reese, Alyssa Thomas, Kelsey Plum, and Rhyne Howard.

But Team Clark is stacked too.

Team Clark boasts herself, teammate Aliyah Boston, Sabrina Ionescu, A'ja Wilson, and Satou Sabally. Their reserve include Kelsey Mitchell, Gabby Williams, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, Jackie Young, and Kayla Thornton.

Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve will coach Team Collier and Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello will lead Team Clark.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will tip off at 8:30PM ET on Saturday.

