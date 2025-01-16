The EA Sports WRC 24 Le Maestros Content Pack Release Date arrives soon, bringing new stages, new cars, new moments, and much more. This content pack also adds a new car class, along with several new liveries for existing cars. The developers also teased some information on the future of WRC 24, including a new content pack in the spring. But for now, let's take a look at the WRC 24 Le Maestros Content Pack Release Date.

EA Sports WRC 24 Le Maestros Content Pack Release Date – January 28th, 2025

The WRC 24 Le Maestros Content Pack Release Date is Tuesday, January 28th, 2025. The new content pack celebrates the “Golden Era of French Rally Dominance”, paying homage to the cars and drivers of the era. Furthermore, it features new rally stages, moments, liveries, and more. Players who purchased the EA SPORTS™ WRC + 24 Season Expansion Bundle will receive the Le Maestros Content Pack at launch.

Overall, the new content pack adds 12 new stages in the existing in-game locations:

Monte Carlo: Briançonnet-Entrevaux (14.3km)

Monte Carlo: Entrevaux-Briançonnet (13.7km)

Monte Carlo: Les Vénières (6.9km)

Monte Carlo: Parbiou (6.2km)

Monte Carlo: Le Champ (7.4km)

Monte Carlo: Pertus (7.4km)

Portugal: Fafe (11.3km)

Portugal: Vila Pouca (11km)

Portugal: Barbosa (5.7km)

Portugal: Passos (5.5km)

Portugal: Moreira do Rei (5.5km)

Portugal: Ruivães (5.5km)

Furthermore, this content pack adds the new WRC 2012-2016 Car Class for players to use. Cars in this class include Citroen DS3 WRC '12 and the Volkswagon Polo R WRC 2013. Four other new cars are coming alongside the Le Maestros Content Pack:

WRC 2017-2021: Citroën C3 WRC

F2 Kit Car: Citroën Xsara Kit Car

S1600: Peugeot 206 S1600

Rally4: Citroën C2 R2 Max

Additionally, new cars also means new liveries for both new and existing cars. Overall, these 17 liveries include:

Citroën C2 R2 Max: “Launch Livery” (2008)

Citroën C2 S1600: Sébastien Ogier (2008)

Citroën C3 WRC: “Citroën” (2018)

Citroën C3 WRC: Sébastien Ogier (2019)

Citroën C4 WRC: “Citroën” (2010)

Citroën C4 WRC: Sébastien Ogier (2010)

Citroën DS3 WRC ’12: “Citroën” (2012)

Citroën DS3 WRC ’12: Sébastien Ogier (2011)

Citroën Xsara Kit Car: “Citroën” (1999)

Citroën Xsara WRC: “Citroën” (2005)

Citroën Xsara WRC: “Kronos Racing” (2006)

Ford Fiesta WRC: Sébastien Ogier (2018)

Peugeot 206 Rally: Gilles Panizzi (2003)

Peugeot 206 S1600: “Total Livery” (2002)

ŠKODA Fabia WRC: “Factory Livery” (2003)

Volkswagen Polo R WRC 2013: Sébastien Ogier (2013)

Furthermore, 16 new exclusive Challenges arrive to Moments Mode, featuring historical moments throughout WRC history. These new moments also use content from the Le Maestros Content Pack. We look forward to seeing which moments Codemasters decides to throw into the game.

Lastly, the developers teased information about an upcoming pack in the Spring. Overall the Hard Chargers Content Pack will add more cars, liveries, moments, and stages. However, the developers do not plan to reveal more information until the release date arrives sooner. In the meantime, fans can at least enjoy the Le Maestros Content Pack, which features a ton of new content.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the WRC 24 Le Maestros Content Pack Release Date. We look forward to checking out the new cars and take them for a spin on the new stages. And we also look forward to hearing more about the Content Pack in spring the developers teased. In the meantime, we hope you enjoy the Le Maestros Content Pack when it launches!

