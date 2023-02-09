Brandon Graham etched his name in Philadelphia Eagles franchise history during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 52. On a crucial second down play in the late stages of the contest, Graham managed to strip-sack now-former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. The Eagles recovered the ball on the play, and as the old saying goes, the rest was history, as Philadelphia went on to win the Super Bowl for the first time in team history.

As Graham is preparing to feature in the Eagles’ upcoming Super Bowl 57 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs, the versatile defensive end is hoping to once again rise to the occasion by strip-sacking Patrick Mahomes — a quarterback who he recently called the “GOAT.”

“Getting a strip sack on him too, that’d be nice,” Graham said during a press conference ahead of Super Bowl 57. “But we’re going to have some fun.

“He’s definitely the GOAT because he’s already won one, and you can see he’s been here a lot of times already. And he’s young.”

Graham and the Eagles front seven will meet a Chiefs offensive line that is coming off of a roller-coaster outing in last month’s AFC title game. The Cincinnati Bengals recorded three sacks and five quarterback hits against Mahomes in the matchup. Still, Mahomes wound up recording two touchdown passes and 326 passing yards to punch Kansas City’s ticket to Super Bowl 57.

For the one-time NFL MVP award winner, he is well aware that he will be in for a monumental challenge against the Eagles’ stout defense.

“They’re great everywhere,” Mahomes said during a press conference ahead of Super Bowl 57. “It’s hard to pick one. I’d probably say the defensive line because they’re on an historic sack rate. And the way they’re able to get to the quarterback.

“Everybody knows that everything starts up front. So that’ll be a great challenge for our offensive line to try to do what they can in the run game and pass game of protecting and run-blocking. But they got great DBs, great linebackers.”

Overall, the Eagles have tallied 78 sacks over 19 total games played so far this season, with 12 sacks coming from Graham.