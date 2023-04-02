Multiple key contributors from the Philadelphia Eagles’ run to Super Bowl 57 have put pen to paper on multiyear deals elsewhere in free agency, including Javon Hargrave. The veteran defensive tackle signed off on a four-year, $84 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers that includes $40 million guaranteed at signing.

Darius Slay joined the Eagles in the same offseason as Hargrave did, and they both blossomed for the reigning NFC champions in the past three seasons. Slay will miss sharing the field with Hargrave, even as the one-time Pro Bowler took his talents to a team that the Eagles are “beefing with.”

For our 2023 NFL Win Total predictions, listen below:

“I got some guys I’m gonna be missing out there on the field,” Slay said on his “Big Play Slay” podcast. “Hargrave, well-deserved contract.

“Pro Bowl player, should have been Pro Bowl and All-Pro this year. … Eagles fans, I know he is with San Fran, I know they beefing with us now, but that’s gonna always be my dog. He will be my dog all the way up to that game we play them.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Slay added that Hargrave considered returning to the Eagles, but the contract offer that the defensive lineman received from the 49ers was one that he simply could not turn down.

“He was debating on us and San Fran,” Slay said. “San Fran put the more money into him, so he going over there with a great defense as well. So he leaves one great defense to go to another great defense, well coached. They got a defensive player of the year he playing with over there.”

As Slay touched on, Hargrave will tag along with 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa this season. Hargrave is much looking forward to making the most out of his upcoming run in the Bosa-led 49ers front seven.

“He’s the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year, so it frees everybody else up, and it will free me up a lot,” Hargrave said during his introductory press conference with the 49ers. “I’m ready to be around the guys and learn how they play the game and try to pick their brains a little bit.

“That can help me be a better player too.”

Hargrave recorded 23.0 sacks over his three-season run with the Eagles.