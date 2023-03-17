The San Francisco 49ers pulled off one of the biggest surprises of this year’s free agency period earlier this week, signing Javon Hargrave to a reported four-year, $84 million deal. The agreement between Hargrave and the 49ers includes $40 million guaranteed at signing.

The 49ers formally introduced Hargrave on Thursday. The veteran defensive tackle said during his introductory press conference with the 49ers that it was “shocking” to him when he first heard about the NFC West side’s interest in him. Hargrave noted that “a team like that doesn’t really pay somebody like me to come over.” His $84 million deal is the second-largest handed out by the 49ers to a non-quarterback in free agency.

Hargrave has since touched base with several 49ers players, including Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead.

“They introduced themselves and welcomed me in I think the first day I signed,” Hargrave said on Wednesday. “They both hit me up and congratulated me and told me they couldn’t wait to be a part of this.”

Hargrave is much looking forward to sharing the field with Bosa. The fourth-year defensive end orchestrated a formidable 2022 season where he led the NFL in multiple stats, including sacks (18.5). He ended up taking home the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bosa attracted plenty of double-teams on a game-by-game basis throughout the 2022 campaign, which made life a bit easier for the rest of the players on the defensive line. For Hargrave, he is aiming to add another dimension to the Bosa-led 49ers front seven.

“I met him today,” Hargrave said. “He’s the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year, so it frees everybody else up, and it will free me up a lot. I’m ready to be around the guys and learn how they play the game and try to pick their brains a little bit.

“That can help me be a better player too.”

Hargrave is coming off of a productive three-year run with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he recorded 23.0 sacks and 24 tackles for loss over 48 such regular season contests played. He was a vital contributor in the Eagles’ run to the Super Bowl last season.